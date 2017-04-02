Thomas Rhett & Maren Morris Rock Live Debut Of ‘Craving You’ At ACM Awards

Courtesy of CBS

Just two days after Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris premiered their hot new duet, ‘Craving You,’ they took the stage together at the ACM Awards to perform it live — and, obviously, it was totally epic!

Thomas Rhett, 27, and Maren Morris, 26, are two of the biggest rising stars in country music, so it only made sense for them to collaborate on a song, right?! Fans are already obsessing over the pair’s track “Craving You,” and now that they’ve performed it at the Academy of Country Music Awards, there’s even more buzz around the song!

While TR sings lead vocals on the track, Maren’s melodies and background totally make it complete, and the singers sounded great together when they performed it on the show. Wearing a two piece, sparkling pink crop top and skit, and showing off her chic, new short hairstyle, Maren looked incredible as always, while Thomas looked quite dapper himself in a jacket, black jeans and white sneaks.

The ACMs are a huge night for both Thomas and Maren, as they each have multiple nominations during the awards ceremony. The two are up for Male and Female Vocalist of the Year, respectively, against some of the biggest names in the genre: Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Chris Stapleton, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves and Carrie Underwood. Meanwhile, Maren’s already won in the New Female Artist category, while her debut album, Hero, was nominated for Album of the Year, and her hit “My Church” was up for Single Record of the Year. Thomas had a second nomination, too — “Die A Happy Man” was in the running for Song of the Year and he found out early in the show that he actually won the award. So exciting!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Thomas and Maren’s performance? Are you digging this new song?

