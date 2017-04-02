Maren Morris Shows Off Dramatic Pixie Hair Makeover At ACMs

AP Images

Maren got a makeover! She said she feels like a ‘new woman’ with this massive hair change — do you love her short, new ‘do?

Maren Morris, 26, looked AMAZING with a new hair makeover at the ACM Awards on April 2. This is one of our favorite looks of the night!

Her hair was styled by Marwa Bashir. She used Reverie MARE Mediterranean Sea Mist for that sexy, textured look. She called it the “ultimate beach spray!” It was curled strategically in the front, with a very deep side part. The new chop showed off some subtle yet sexy highlights. Her hair looked gorgeous!

Her makeup at the ACM awards was done by Lindsay Doyle. She focused on super long and dark lashes, on both the top and bottom. Her eyes were lined in black — very sexy. Her cheeks stood out with a pretty highlight, and her lips were kept nude and subtle.

Maren first posted a photo of her pixie cut on Instagram on March 27, writing “New woman.” She tagged stylist Marwa, who was responsible for the cut. Marwa wrote, “New moon 🌑New Look ✨ #nashville #pixiecuts #kevinmurphy #reverie #precisioncut #razorcut.”

This hair makeover is so fresh and cool. Totally age appropriate, and I love it for summer!

Maren rocked a super sexy emerald dress at the ACM Awards, with a plunging neckline. There was also a very high leg slit — it showed exactly the right amount of skin. We loved her look from head to toe!

During the show, Maren hooked up with Thomas Rhett to perform “Craving You” publicly for the first time ever!

It sounded so good — almost as good as she looked!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving Maren Morris’ ACM Awards hair? Are you a fan of her makeover? Click to see more beauty looks from the show in the gallery above!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.