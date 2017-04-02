Kirk Frost & Yung Joc Want DNA Tests To Prove Who Is Jasmine’s Baby Daddy

Courtesy of Instagram

Kirk Frost and Yung Joc reportedly have talked about taking paternity tests to see who’s the father of Jasmine Washington’s baby. See why they’ve decided to take the DNA test together here!

Kirk Frost, 47, and Yung Joc, 34, have been dealing with the drama surrounding the paternity of Jasmine Washington’s, 27, baby son, Kannon Mekhi Washington. The two Love & Hip Hop Atlanta stars reportedly want to put the issue to bed with a DNA test. “Kirk and Joc are boys and while they made some mistakes, they have a heart,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“They both know there’s a possibility that Jasmine’s baby could be either one of there’s,” the insider said, “and they’re discussing going to take a Paternity test – together.” Why did Kirk and Yung Joc decided this was a good idea? The source told us that they both think “it’s just the right thing to do.” Kirk has been dealing with his wife of 17 years Rasheeda through all of this drama so he allegedly really wants to put all of this behind him. He has apparently been “keeping his fingers, toes and even eyes crossed that Joc’s the father,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com.

“This situation is killing the both of them and causing a wave a drama through their lives and the only way to fix this is to take a DNA test,” the source said. The guys also reportedly know that the issue is bigger than their personal drama because there’s a new baby that needs looking after. “That’s a little baby that Jasmine’s taking care of and the last thing Joc and Kirk are trying to be is a deadbeat dad,” the insider told us.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kirk and Yung Joc should take a paternity test? Sound off in the comments below!

