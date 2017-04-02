Kim Kardashian Adopting Or Using Surrogate For 3rd Child? ‘I Can’t Carry’ Myself

Kim Kardashian gets one last procedure done on her uterus on the April 2 episode of ‘KUWTK’ because she wants to have another child, but as usual, things get seriously complicated. Is Kim physically capable of carrying a baby on her own?

Kim Kardashian, 35, is doing everything she can to have a third baby with Kanye West, 39, and we got an inside look on tonight’s ep of Keeping Up with the Kardashians! It turns out that Kim might not be able to get pregnant again.

“After what I went through in Paris, the urgency is even greater,” Kim says about how she’s been feeling since the robbery. “Being a stay-at-home mom is so refreshing. I have this world at home that’s safe, and I want to expand my family,” she adds. Pretty convincing argument…except that we all know it’s never been easy for Kim to be pregnant.

Still, Kim asks North West, 3, if she should have another baby! North says yes, and that he wants her mom to have a boy AND a girl. “That’ll make me so happy,” Nori says. So cute!

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian, 32, talks to Blac Chyna, 28, and Rob Kardashian, 29, about the baby that Chyna is thisclose to having. They tell her that they’re ready, and Rob says he’s not scared! “I can’t wait to have an Armenian baby,” he says. “I want my baby to learn the type of Armenian values that my dad put onto us growing up,” Rob adds of Rob Kardashian Sr. He then shares a few good memories of spending time with his dad before he passed. So sweet.

Despite the forthcoming blessing, Rob admits that he’s “insecure and uncomfortable” in his own skin right now. “I don’t see anyone right now, especially Khloe,” he says, later confessing that he weights 295 pounds and wants to get healthier.

Kim then reveals her news to her family: she wants to have another baby, and she’s going to get the hole in her uterus repaired. They warn her not to go through it again — her last pregnancies were full of complications — but Kim is resilient!

Kim has her surgery and she’s in pain, but she thinks it’s worth it if the end result is her getting to carry a baby. “After everything, there’s nothing that makes me more happy than being with my kids. I’m obsessed with them,” she tells Kris Jenner, 60, in the hospital. Kris tells her she’s putting her body through undue stress and trauma, and again, she tells Kim she thinks she shouldn’t get pregnant again. “I’m worried, because it could be very dangerous,” she says. “Hopefully I can carry my own baby,” Kim shares with her mom. So heartbreaking!

Kim’s doctor checks her vagina — which they film, of course — and he tells her that she might have issues urinating on her own for the next few days. Poor Kim!

Kim then reveals that her doctor told her “absolutely not” to carry another baby. “I really tried everything and I really want this, but it’s just not gonna happen for me,” Kim shares. “It’s really tough. I had a full breakdown where I was crying,” she adds. But Kim is not one to give up, and she begins planning next steps, thinking of other ways she can have another baby.

Kim's family planning gets a little more complicated… #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/KLEkjltWrQ — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) April 3, 2017

“The surgery didn’t do anything. Kanye and I are going to look into other options and see what we’re comfortable with,” Kim tells her sisters, reiterating that after Paris, she wants to “bring another soul” into her life. Kourtney Kardashian, 37, asks if she’s going to use a surrogate. “I’m leaning more towards — I want to try,” she replies. “I always knew surrogacy was an option, and I didn’t think it was realistic, but now I think it’s the only other option for me.” OMG!

