Kim Kardashian Feels ‘Dethroned’ By Khloe Kardashian — She’s Now The ‘Hot One’

Kim Kardashian has always reigned supreme when it comes to who is the the most famous in the clan. But is she still the ‘hottest’? HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Kim feels like little sis Khloe Kardashian is now the ‘hot one’ after getting her revenge body!

“Obviously Kim [Kardashian] is happy for Khloe [Kardashian], but in a way, she feels dethroned,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY of how Kim, 36, feels about her little sis Khloe, 32, losing weight and getting in shape. “She was always the hottest sister and she’s finally gotten used to the fact that her baby sisters, Kendall [Jenner] and Kylie [Jenner] are now superstars.”

“Kim does not lack in the confidence department, but she’s always wanted to have more toned hips and thighs, and it’s like Khloe has the body Kim has always wanted,” the source continued. “Kim feels like she’ll never get her pre-baby body back and it makes her jealous that Khloe is now the ‘hot one.'”

“Don’t get me wrong — the Kardashian girls love each other, but there is a definite rivalry,” the insider confessed. We know the sisters are as close as they come and have always supported each other through thick and thin, but we also know that even the strongest sibling bonds can be tested when it comes to who is “better” at something. So if Khloe currently holds the title of “hottest” sister, thanks to her determination to get that killer “revenge body,” she might have to deal with a little bit of drama between her and Kim!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kim will make peace with the fact that Khloe has sculpted her body? Do you think she really feels like Khloe is the “hot one” now? Give us all your thoughts below!

