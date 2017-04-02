Kelsea Ballerini Rocks Out With ‘Yeah Boy’ Performance At ACM Awards

Courtesy of CBS

One of country music’s newest queens, Kelsea Ballerini, took the stage at the ACM Awards on April 2 to sing her hit ‘Yeah Boy,’ and she totally nailed it. Were you feeling her performance?!

Kelsea Ballerini‘s career totally took off this year, and she proved why she’s a force to be reckoned with in country music with her Academy of Country Music Awards performance of “Yeah Boy.” The 23-year-old totally commanded the stage in a pink, sequined body suit and glittering tights while belting out the track. She not only sounded great, but she looked totally stunning, too!

The ACMs are a huge event in country music, and with two BIG nominations plus this performance, it was obviously an exciting night for Kelsea. Her song “Peter Pan” is up for Video of the Year, while she’s also a contender in one of the biggest categories of the night, Female Vocalist of the Year. It’s hard to believe it was just last year that she took home New Female Vocalist of the Year, and now she’s one of the biggest gals in the genre!

It’s been a huge year for Kelsea, with “Peter Pan” and “Yeah Boy” owning the charts, not to mention the fact that she also got engaged at the end of 2016! Her boyfriend, Morgan Evans, popped the question on Christmas morning, less than a year after they started dating. “Loving him has been the greatest gift of my life,” she gushed on Instagram after announcing the proposal. “And now I get to do it for life.” Awww!

Kelsea just wrapped things up as the opening act on Thomas Rhett’s Home Team tour, and this summer, she’ll hit the road with Lady Antebellum. It’s certainly shaping up to be a good 2017, huh!?

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Kelsea’s performance at the ACM Awards?!

