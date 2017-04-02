Keith Urban & Carrie Underwood Rock Out To ‘The Fighter’ In ACMs Performance

AP Images

Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban got us up out of our seats to dance during their epic performance of ‘The Fighter’ at the Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2!

It’s a match made in music heaven! Keith Urban, 49, and Carrie Underwood, 34, teamed up at the Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2 to sing their 2016 hit “The Fighter,” and the performance was just as rowdy and romantic as we were hoping it would be!

The duo looked as amazing as they sounded, with Carrie stunning in a sexy little dress covered completely in glittering gray beaded fringe as she sang the chorus of the anthem. Of course she had those amazing legs of hers on full display, too! Her hair and makeup were gorgeous, rocking her usual blonde wavy bob and a little shimmer on her smokey eye. Keith went for a laid back and sexy getup, going cowboy-chic in a sharp suit with a slightly disheveled tie that gave the look a cool edge.

Keith’s beautiful wife Nicole Kidman was showing tons of support from the audience, and it was totally adorable! She was caught by cameras jumping up and down, screaming every word and dancing her butt off. How sweet is that!?

Both of the amazing performers seemed extra-jazzed tonight, and that’s probably because they’re both up for a TON of awards, and that includes going head-to-head for Entertainer of the Year! But don’t worry about their friendship going sour if one wins and the other doesn’t — Carrie is also up for Female Artist of the Year while Keith is up for Male! No matter what happens, they’re both winners in our book for that amazing performance.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Carrie and Keith’s performance of “The Fighter”? Let us know!

