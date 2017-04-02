JUNO Awards Winners 2017 — Full List: The Weeknd & More

The JUNO Awards are officially here! Canadian music achievements will be honored at the star-studded ceremony on April 2, and we’ve got the full list of winners right here. Did Drake or Justin Bieber take home the coveted prize? Find out!
Drake, 30, Justin Bieber, 23, and The Weekend, 27, are just a few of the hot music artists nominated for JUNO Awards this year. Canadian music achievements are being honored tonight, on April 2, and the stars will be hitting the red carpet at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa! Even though there was some tough competition, only one could win per category. Luckily, HollywoodLife.com has the full list of winners in bold below — see who took home the prize at the 2017 Juno Awards! Keep returning back as we update LIVE throughout the day!
JUNO Fan Choice Award
Hedley
Justin Bieber
Drake
Shawn Mendes
Alessia Cara
Belly
Ruth B
The Weeknd
Tory Lanez
The Strumbellas
Single of the Year
“Treat You Better” — Shawn Mendes
“One Dance” — Drake ft. Wizkid & Kyla
“Wild Things” — Alessia Cara
“Starboy” — The Weeknd ft. Daft Punk
“Spirits” — The Strumbellas
International Album of the Year
This is Acting — Sia
ANTI — Rihanna
Made in the A.M. — One Direction
A Head Full of Dreams — Coldplay
Dangerous Woman — Ariana Grande
Album of the Year
Starboy — The Weeknd
Illuminate — Shawn Mendes
You Want It Darker — Leonard Cohen
Views — Drake
Encore un Soir — Céline Dion
Artist of the Year
Shawn Mendes
Drake
Alessia Cara
Leonard Cohen
The Weeknd
Group of the Year
Billy Talent
The Tragically Hip
Arkells
Tegan and Sara
The Strumbellas
Breakthrough Artist of the Year
KAYTRANADA
Ruth B
Tory Lanez
Andy Shauf
Jazz Cartier
Breakthrough Group of the Year
Bleeker
Cold Creek County
Bob Moses
The Zolas
The Dirty Nil
Country Album of the Year
The Score — Aaron Pritchett
Hearts on Fire — Chad Brownlee
Side Effects — Dallas Smith
Tin Roof — Gord Bamford
Kiss Me Quiet — Jess Moskaluke
Adult Alternative Album of the Year
Good Advice — Basia Bulat
Secret Path — Gord Downie
The Great Detachment — Wintersleep
You Want It Darker — Leonard Cohen
The Party — Andy Shauf
Alternative Album of the Year
Touch — July Talk
Art Angels — Grimes
IV — Black Mountain
Weaves — Weaves
Sore — Dilly Dally
Pop Album of the Year
Know-It-All — Alessia Cara
Summerland — Coleman Hell
Astoria — Marianas Trench
Illuminate — Shawn Mendes
Love You to Death — Tegan and Sara
Rock Album of the Year
Morning Report — Arkells
Afraid of Heights — Billy Talent
Sittin’ Heavy — Monster Truck
TerraForm — Sam Roberts Band
Man Machine Poem — The Tragically Hip
Rap Recording of the Year
Another Day in Paradise — Belly
Views — Drake
I Told You — Tory Lanez
Hotel Paranoia — Jazz Cartier
Die Every Day — Tasha the Amazon
R&B/Soul Recording of the Year
Starboy — The Weeknd
Sept. 5th — Dvsn
Pilgrim’s Paradise — Daniel Caesar
Soul Run — Tanika Charles
PARTYNEXTDOOR 3 — PARTYNEXTDOOR
Adult Contemporary Album of the Year
Encore un soir — Céline Dion
Hard Sail — Chantal Kreviazuk
Beating Heart — Mark Masri
Wonderland — Sarah McLachlan
A Fine Line — Heather Rankin
