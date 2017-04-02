JUNO Awards Winners 2017 — Full List: The Weeknd & More

Courtesy of CTV

The JUNO Awards are officially here! Canadian music achievements will be honored at the star-studded ceremony on April 2, and we’ve got the full list of winners right here. Did Drake or Justin Bieber take home the coveted prize? Find out!

Drake, 30, Justin Bieber, 23, and The Weekend, 27, are just a few of the hot music artists nominated for JUNO Awards this year. Canadian music achievements are being honored tonight, on April 2, and the stars will be hitting the red carpet at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa! Even though there was some tough competition, only one could win per category. Luckily, HollywoodLife.com has the full list of winners in bold below — see who took home the prize at the 2017 Juno Awards! Keep returning back as we update LIVE throughout the day!

JUNO Fan Choice Award

Hedley

Justin Bieber

Drake

Shawn Mendes

Alessia Cara

Belly

Ruth B

The Weeknd

Tory Lanez

The Strumbellas

Single of the Year

“Treat You Better” — Shawn Mendes

“One Dance” — Drake ft. Wizkid & Kyla

“Wild Things” — Alessia Cara

“Starboy” — The Weeknd ft. Daft Punk

“Spirits” — The Strumbellas

International Album of the Year

This is Acting — Sia

ANTI — Rihanna

Made in the A.M. — One Direction

A Head Full of Dreams — Coldplay

Dangerous Woman — Ariana Grande

Album of the Year

Starboy — The Weeknd

Illuminate — Shawn Mendes

You Want It Darker — Leonard Cohen

Views — Drake

Encore un Soir — Céline Dion

Artist of the Year

Shawn Mendes

Drake

Alessia Cara

Leonard Cohen

The Weeknd

Group of the Year

Billy Talent

The Tragically Hip

Arkells

Tegan and Sara

The Strumbellas

Breakthrough Artist of the Year

KAYTRANADA

Ruth B

Tory Lanez

Andy Shauf

Jazz Cartier

Breakthrough Group of the Year

Bleeker

Cold Creek County

Bob Moses

The Zolas

The Dirty Nil

Country Album of the Year

The Score — Aaron Pritchett

Hearts on Fire — Chad Brownlee

Side Effects — Dallas Smith

Tin Roof — Gord Bamford

Kiss Me Quiet — Jess Moskaluke

Adult Alternative Album of the Year

Good Advice — Basia Bulat

Secret Path — Gord Downie

The Great Detachment — Wintersleep

You Want It Darker — Leonard Cohen

The Party — Andy Shauf

Alternative Album of the Year

Touch — July Talk

Art Angels — Grimes

IV — Black Mountain

Weaves — Weaves

Sore — Dilly Dally

Pop Album of the Year

Know-It-All — Alessia Cara

Summerland — Coleman Hell

Astoria — Marianas Trench

Illuminate — Shawn Mendes

Love You to Death — Tegan and Sara

Rock Album of the Year

Morning Report — Arkells

Afraid of Heights — Billy Talent

Sittin’ Heavy — Monster Truck

TerraForm — Sam Roberts Band

Man Machine Poem — The Tragically Hip

Rap Recording of the Year

Another Day in Paradise — Belly

Views — Drake

I Told You — Tory Lanez

Hotel Paranoia — Jazz Cartier

Die Every Day — Tasha the Amazon

R&B/Soul Recording of the Year

Starboy — The Weeknd

Sept. 5th — Dvsn

Pilgrim’s Paradise — Daniel Caesar

Soul Run — Tanika Charles

PARTYNEXTDOOR 3 — PARTYNEXTDOOR

Adult Contemporary Album of the Year

Encore un soir — Céline Dion

Hard Sail — Chantal Kreviazuk

Beating Heart — Mark Masri

Wonderland — Sarah McLachlan

A Fine Line — Heather Rankin

HollywoodLifers, are you pleased with the 2017 winners? Tell us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.