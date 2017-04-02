JUNO Awards 2017 Live Stream: Watch Shawn Mendes & More At Epic Show

Courtesy of CTV

BRB, currently booking flights to Ottawa for the 2017 JUNO Awards. But just in case you don’t have a plane ticket, check out the LIVE STREAM to spot all the live performances and jaw-dropping fashion from the Canadian Tire Centre on Apr. 2.

Ugh, why do Canadians have all the fun? The biggest music show north of the border is going down on Apr. 2 at 6:30PM ET, and we’ve got everything to make sure you don’t miss a second of the action. For those music lovers not lucky enough to have a plane ticket to Ontario or an off-road Jeep that can make the drive, there’s a live stream link below that is about to become your saving grace. The show, hosted by musician Bryan Adams, 57, and comedian Russell Peters, 46, will be broadcast from the Canadian Tire Centre.

If you have a TV and the right channel, you can watch the 2017 JUNO Awards on CTV. But if not, you can log into CTV Go using your cable information. Seriously, this isn’t a show you want to miss. There will be live performances by Alessia Cara, Billy Talent, Shawn Mendes, Sarah McLachlan and MORE! Other Canadian hotshots like The Weeknd, Drake, and Grimes are top nominees in their respective categories, so there’s a good chance you’ll get to see them take home an award! The guest list is seriously one of the best we’ve seen in a long time, but unfortunately, there’s one big name missing…

…And that’s Michael Buble. The “Haven’t Met You Yet” crooner is sadly unable to host the 2017 JUNO Awards due to a family emergency. His 3-year old son, Noah, was heartbreakingly diagnosed with cancer just a few months before the award show. The father-of-two is now taking time off work to take care of his family and may not return to the spotlight until Noah’s health improves. We’re definitely going to miss Michael at the show, but Bryan is a perfect replacement!

