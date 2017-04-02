Jonah Hill Shows Off His Amazing Weight Loss Results: See His Transformation

REX/Shutterstock, AKM-GSI

Jonah Hill showed off his impressive weight loss while on his way to the gym on Mar. 31. See the actor’s incredible transformation here!

Jonah Hill has astounded audiences with his amazing performances, but now he’s wowing people with his slimmed down body. The 33 year-old actor has definitely been working hard and was seen on Friday, Mar. 31 on his way to the gym for another training session. He looked great in a navy t-shirt with black shorts and a white baseball cap.

The 21 Jump Street actor has lost some serious weight over the past few months. He has come such a long way from even how he looked in Nov. and Dec. 2016. Jonah previously lost around 40 pounds to appear in Moneyball with Brad Pitt in 2011. He looked great in 2012’s 21 Jump Street with Channing Tatum and its’ 22 Jump Street sequel in 2014. Jonah then had to gain weight to play Efraim Diveroli in War Dogs with Miles Teller. His character was based on a real person so Jonah wanted to look as much like him as he could.

Jonah ended up deciding he did not want to keep the weigh on and wanted to get healthy. He explained to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in August 2016 he got in touch with his old Jump Street buddy and former Magic Mike star Channing. “I called Channing Tatum and said, ‘Hey, if I ate less and go to a trainer, will I get in better shape?’ “And he said, ‘Yes, you dumb motherf—er, of course you will. It’s the simplest thing in the entire world.'” He has even started seeing a nutritionist he told ABC News. “I wish there was some crazy thing that I did, like a pill or a genie or something, but I went to see a nutritionist, and he told me what to eat to change my habits and stuff,” he explained. “It was mostly just diet.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Jonah’s new look? Sound off in the comments below!

