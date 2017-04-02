Jon Pardi Burns It Up With Epic Performance Of ‘Dirt On My Boots’ At ACM Awards

AP Images

Wahoo! Jon Pardi blew the doors off the joint at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas during his performance of ‘Dirt On My Boots,’ at the 2017 ACM Awards on Apr. 2nd. Keep reading for all the details on Jon’s all-time classic appearance!

Jon Pardi, 31, is the man! The country singer, from a small town in California, strummed his guitar and sang his hit song “Dirt On My Boots,” backed-up by his band, on the stage at the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards and completely blew away the star-studded crowd. Jon’s performance was a celebration of an amazing breakout year. The ACM’s, like the artists they celebrate, do things a bit differently than traditional award shows and announce awards in advanced.

Jon knew he had already won New Male Vocalist of the Year when he took the stage to sing. “I want to thank everyone who helped get me here,” Jon said expressing his gratitude, with award in hand, immediately following his performance. The guy is awesome, oh and he likes gangster rap too, check it out…

Who knew @JonPardi was a fan of rap music? The New Male Vocalist of the Year presented by @TMobile shares that and more! #ACMsUnlimited pic.twitter.com/Qi8RIrC2LI — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) April 2, 2017

Hosted by hilarious Country music legends Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley, for the second straight year, the 2017 ACM’s were packed with talent alongside Jon. The Brothers Osborne also performed for the crowd which included stars like Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Keith Urban and even Jason Aldean was tapping his boots to all the tunes.

Jon had an amazing year in country music. His hit, “Dirt On My Boots” was at the top of the charts on Country Music stations across the nation for weeks and his album California Sunrise sold almost a half million copies. Wow! His ACM performance was the icing on a spectacular year and we can’t wait to see what comes next from the big guy. Congrats Jon!

