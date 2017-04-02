Gwen Stefani’s Sons Draw On Tattoos To Be Just Like Blake Shelton — Cute Pic

Courtesy of Twitter

This is almost too cute to handle. Gwen Stefani’s boys have grown so close with her beau Blake Shelton that it seems they idolize the country music singer! Check out this pic that Gwen shared of her little ones showing off the matching tattoos they drew on so they could be even more like Blake!

Gwen Stefani, 47, and Blake Shelton, 40, have been going strong since the fall of 2015, and in that time the country music singer has grown mighty close with the rocker girl’s three sons — Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3. Gwen and Blake have done everything with the boys from riding attractions at Disneyland to fishing on his ranch in Oklahoma. Now that they have logged so many hours together it is no wonder the little boys think the world of Blake and want to be just like him — starting with his tattoo.

On April 2, Gwen tweeted a cute pic of four arms held out in a circle, each sporting the same awesome tattoo. But we’re pretty sure that only one was a real tattoo and that was the one on the “Came Here to Forget” singer’s arm. The other three arms belonged to Gwen’s sons who clearly drew on some temporary ink to match their (second) favorite Voice judge’s body art.

Whether these tattoos are a sign that Gwen and Blake are serious enough about each other to make it down the aisle is up for debate. But we’re pretty sure that at this point Apollo, Zuma and Kingston would be happy to call Blake their stepfather. Especially if it means mom would let them get their own tattoos!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Gwen’s son’s adorable tattoos? Do you think it’s cute that they want to match Blake? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.