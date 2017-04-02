Luke Bryan & Dierks Bentley Perform Epic Tribute To Chuck Berry At ACMs

Courtesy of CBS

Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley opened the 52nd annual ACMs with an incredible tribute to Chuck Berry on April 2! The duo were joined by the legendary Joe Walsh from The Eagles and they rocked the stage with ‘Go Johnny Go’! The crowd went wild and you have to hear all about it!

Luke Bryan, 40, and Dierks Bentley, 41, were joined by legendary guitarist, Joe Walsh from The Eagles when they took the stage to open the Academy of Country Music awards on April 2. The trio performed “Go, Johnny Go!” to pay tribute to the late Chuck Berry.

The entire crowd went wild while they watched Walsh’s amazing guitar skills. And, Luke took over the piano while he belted out the classic lyrics, and Dierks was on the guitar while he sang. Walsh was the true star of the tribute. He rocked the crowd with a stand-out solo and we loved it!

Luke and Dierks have a packed night with performances and hosting duties! This is the second year in a row that the funny country duo teamed up host the ACMs. And, this is actually Luke’s fifth year hosting the show. In pure Luke fashion, he got comical when he talked about his hosting duties in an interview before the big night. “Democrats and Republicans are going to get along on Sunday night. They’re all going to watch the ACMs together and stuff’s going to start happening in this country. It’s going to change,” Luke said in an interview with The Associated Press on April 2. “Cats and dogs are going to make out.” LOL.

Well, one thing is for sure, these two are nothing short of entertaining. So, tonight is bound to be an exciting night! While Luke and Dierks played it cool during their opening monologue, we don’t know how they kept it together since they’re both up for huge awards. Luke is in the running for Entertainer of the Year, and Dierks is up for Male Vocalist of the Year.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Luke and Dierks’ opening?