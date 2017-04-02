Christina El Moussa Debuts Sizzling Makeover While Talking Tarek & Rise To Fame At Expo

Courtesy of Instagram

Christina El Moussa just keeps getting hotter and hotter! The ‘Flip or Flop’ star showed off a brand new hairdo at a real estate expo in Chicago on April 2 and you will not believe how stunning she looks!

Christina El Moussa, 33, may have been looking to show ex Tarek El Moussa, 35, what he’s been missing when she revealed a brand new her at the 2017 Real Estate Wealth Expo in Chicago on April 2. Christina’s usual straight hair was swapped out for a sexy, curly look that is actually quite similar to a style she modeled over a year ago. We have to say that we totally love this sizzling makeover!

“Had so much fun presenting at the real estate expo … now back to Cali… [peace] out Chicago,” the mother of two captioned an Instagram post that featured a pic from the event. “Thank you so much for the beautiful hair and makeup @nikimoonsalon.” Yes, thank you indeed!

Christina talked about both her ex, who filed for divorce back in January, and their rise to fame during the expo panel. “We had no money,” Christina said of how she and Tarek started out, noting that the couple earned $34,000 for flipping their first house, a place in Santa Ana, California.

The reality TV star then explained the origin story of their show Flip or Flop. “Tarek told me we were going to get a TV show,” she said. “He made me follow him around with a little video camera that we borrowed. And we did all the work ourselves.” Christina and Tarek are still filming the HGTV show even though they have called it quits in the marriage department.

The hot mama, who recently showed off her bod in a “Mommy and Me” swimwear shoot with her daughter Taylor, 6, went into detail about how she makes time for both of her children. “I don’t work at night,” she said. “I shut my phone off, I don’t check it. I do my routine with the kids. I don’t look at it for two hours. It’s all about being present in the moment with them. That’s one of the things we do.”

