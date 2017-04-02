Chris Stapleton Rocks ACMs Stage With Amazing ‘Second One To Know’ Performance

Courtesy of CBS

Chris Stapleton wowed the crowd at the ACMs on April 2 when he performed a brand new song, ‘Second One To Know’! His new hit had a rodeo feel to it and he rocked the stage with an insane guitar solo! You have to hear all about it, right here!

Chris Stapleton, 38, always knows how to please a crowd, but he seriously outdid himself at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music awards on April 2! He gifted country music fans with a brand new hit titled, “Second One To Know” and by the reaction from the crowd, it’s safe to say that this song will be a chart topper!

He wore his signature cowboy hat with his long hair down while he performed an incredible guitar solo. Chris’s famous beard was long and free, per usual, but it didn’t get in the way of his epic musical skills.

The singer took to Twitter before the ACMs to tease his new music. He even uploaded a photo where he was rehearsing the song, which we would later find out was “Second One To Know.” And, we officially have it on repeat!

Chris is actually nominated for ACM awards — Male Vocalist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Video of the Year. And, he shared the stage with other nominees including, Jason Aldean, 40, Miranda Lambert, 33, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, and Florida Georgia Line who put on bombshell performances! There was definitely no shortage of incredible and diverse performances at the 2017 ACMs. We’re not sure how they’re going to top it next year!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Chris Stapleton’s new hit?

