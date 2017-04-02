Chris Evans Spreads Cheer By Visiting Children’s Hospital With ‘Gifted’ Co-Star — Cute Pics

Courtesy of Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Swoon! Chris Evans recently stopped by the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital for a surprise visit, spreading cheer with his mega-watt smile. The ‘Gifted’ actor was joined by his co-star Mckenna Grace, and the kids were so excited to meet them!

Chris Evans, 35, and Mckenna Grace, 10, know how to put a smile on kid’s faces! The Gifted co-stars stopped by the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles on March 31, paying them a surprise visit. The dynamic duo was helping to close out the facility’s month-long fundraising campaign, Make March Matter, according to PEOPLE. Chris and McKenna visited several patients, going room to room for personal introductions. They even brought an advanced screening of their new PG-13 film, about a single man raising a child prodigy, so they could give the kids a sneak peek!

Noah meets Captain America and McKenna Grace ❤ #captainamerica #chrisevans #chla #gifted #mckennagrace A post shared by Alicia Garcia (@alicia_garciaofficial) on Mar 31, 2017 at 12:42pm PDT

McKenna also handed out handmade bracelets! “[Chris Evans] thank you for visiting my daughter at #CHLA yesterday,” Reza Khorramian, a mother of one of the patients, said via Twitter. Alicia Garcia‘s mother also shared a heartwarming photo of their meeting, captioned, “Noah meets Captain America and McKenna Grace.” Several A-list celebs have been paying surprise visits to spread cheer to the adorable kids, including Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt, 37.

The actor recently paid a visit earlier in the month, playing foosball with a fan, and singer Demi Lovato, 24, treated patients to a private screening of her highly anticipated film Smurfs: The Lost Village. Kim Kardashian–West, 36, and Jack Black, 47, also reportedly took part in the Make March Matter campaign. It’s refreshing to see so many stars rallying together for a great cause.

Shortly before Chris and McKenna’s visit to the hospital, HollywoodLife.com shared an EXCLUSIVE clip from Gifted which can hold you over until the film’s release on April 7. The film follows Frank, a single man raising his child prodigy niece. He wants to give Mary (McKenna) as much of a normal life as possible. However, when Frank’s mother realizes Mary’s abilities, they get involved in a nasty custody battle over deciding what’s best. We can’t wait to see it!

