Carrie Underwood Vs. Miranda Lambert: Vote For The Queen Of ACM Awards Fashion

REX/Shutterstock

Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert are two of country music’s most gorgeous and talented queens! The singers have slayed on the ACMs red carpet year after year, but who is the fiercest one of all? Vote now!

Let’s go back to the 2016 ACM Awards. Miranda Lambert, 33, and Carrie Underwood, 34, showed up on the red carpet looking absolutely incredible. Miranda turned heads in a beautiful yellow dress that added such a pop of color to the red carpet. To complete her look, she had new boyfriend Anderson East, 28, on her arm!

Carrie sparkled on the red carpet in gold gown that featured intricate beading all over. The dress was also partially sheer, which vamped up her sexy red carpet look. Miranda wore a similar show-stopping dress to the 2014 ACMs. The country wore an amazing gold mermaid dress that featured beaded Swarovski crystals. The gowns hugged every single one of her curves.

Both Miranda and Carrie haven’t just worn gowns to the ACM Awards. They’re fans of short dresses, too! Miranda sizzled in a red sparkling mini dress at the 2009 ceremony. Talk about a blonde bombshell! One year later, Carrie looked absolutely adorable in a white pleated dress with a plunging neckline. Sometimes simple is better!

These country queens love to make statements on the red carpet. Miranda showed off some skin on the red carpet at the 2015 ACMs. She slayed that year in a gray cleavage-baring gown that also had a sexy thigh-high slit. Carrie crushed the red carpet in shimmering white and silver dress at the 2014 show. Seriously, these girls have never had a bad red carpet moment at the ACM Awards. We can’t wait to see what Carrie and Miranda wear this year!

HollywoodLifers, who is the queen of the ACMs red carpet? Vote now and let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.