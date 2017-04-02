Carrie Underwood’s Dress At The ACM Awards: Smolders In Sparkling Nude Gown

AP Images

All hail Carrie Underwood! The country crooner brought the sparkle to an entirely new level as she stepped out in one of the best dresses of the night for the ACM Awards.

Carrie Underwood, 34, ensured all eyes were on her as she stepped out for the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on April 2 where she opted for the glitziest gown on the red carpet — there was no missing that sparkle! She’s a true country queen.

The hot mama opted for a sleeveless nude gown which featured crystal embellishments all over the dress, which was perfect for the big night. Carrie loves getting glam for the red carpet, and her latest look is proof of that! The form-fitting silhouette gave way to a tulle overskirt which added an ethereal vibe to the entire look — especially since it flowed behind her like a beautiful train as she made her way down the red carpet.

She smoldered as she paired the dress with a dramatic smoky eye and luscious lashes. The blonde bombshell wore her short hair in soft waves, framing her face. She polished off the ensemble and added to the sparkle in a major way with a pair of statement chandelier earrings and rings as heels elongated her look.

While we love the way she made a major entrance on the red carpet, we can’t wait to see what she rocks for her big performance at the show! We’re sure it will be just as sexy.

Check out Carrie’s glam gown above and be sure to click through for more of the best dressed looks on the red carpet.

