Carrie Underwood Wore Drugstore Makeup At The ACM Awards

AP Images

Carrie Underwood didn’t have to worry about hosting this country music awards — instead, she could focus on her amazing red carpet look! She succeeded using makeup available at the drugstore — get her look below!

Carrie Underwood, 34, stunned, as usual, at the ACM Awards, held live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on April 2.

Co-hosted by Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley, the show aired on CBS.

Carrie looked amazing on the carpet with romantic curls, a deep side part, and dark, smokey eyes. Her lashes were long and bold and her eyes shined with a gold shadow on her inner corners.

Her cheeks were slightly flushed and her lips were pretty in pink. Get her look with the new Almay The Complete Look Palette. It’s a three-in-one with makeup for eyes, lips and cheeks. It comes in three combinations — for light/medium, medium, and medium/deep skin tones. It’s so easy!

She looked like a princess in her sequin and sheer ballgown.

Later, Carrie took the stage with Keith Urban to perform their hit single “The Fighter.”

Carrie always shows off her toned arms and legs at award shows, and we get major fitspo! She is in the best shape of her life! She recently told Cosmo her daily routine — what she eats and how she makes time for a workout.

If she isn’t working, she wakes up around 7am with her son Isaiah and makes breakfast.

“There’s always fruit floating around, plus oatmeal, cereal like Kashi Go Lean or Heart to Heart, which I’ve always eaten without milk. (I’m weird like that!) Sometimes, I’ll make a tofu scramble with chopped onions and peppers, which I keep in the fridge, so I can throw them together quickly in a skillet.

I also stock up on frozen breakfast burritos just in case I’m making something for Isaiah and run out of steam before I can make something for myself. I like the ones from Amy’s, and I recently tried a new vegan chorizo one I liked. I never eat meat and try to eat totally vegan, which is easiest when I cook for myself.”

“After breakfast, I record what I ate using the MyFitnessPal app. I’ve kept a food journal forever, since I’m a bottomless pit, and I can out-eat everyone I know — it’s like there’s no sensor between my stomach and brain that says, ‘Hey, you’re full, stop eating!’ Once I recognized that about myself, I started tracking my diet, which helps me make better choices and pay attention to what I’m eating. I also write down which exercises I’m going to do later on.”

She drops Isaiah at a play group before hitting the grocery store, where she gets recognized, obviously.

“After grocery shopping, I’ll go home to work out. I have a gym at home with a treadmill, an elliptical, a cable machine, and free weights, plus a bunch of my husband Mike [Fisher]’s other equipment. Depending on the day, I try to spend 10 to 15 minutes warming up, then at least a solid hour working out.”

She frequently does weighted squats, jump rope, push ups, and bicycle crunches.

For lunch, “You can’t beat a sandwich: I have Ezekiel bread with Tofurky, or a fourth of an avocado, a handful of mixed greens or sprouts, and mustard. I love mustard.”

For dinner, “I typically make myself a vegan protein like tofu, beans, or a veggie burger with lots of veggies. Mike isn’t vegan, and as an athlete, he needs to go heavy on carbs, so I also make something for him like salmon and mashed potatoes. I don’t love the consistency of potatoes, so I eat whole wheat pasta or rice instead. I used to stay away from carbs, but lately I’ve been counting my macros, which means I try to balance my intake of protein, fat, and carbs rather than worry about calories.”

HollywoodLifers, did you love Carrie Underwood’s ACM Awards Hair?

