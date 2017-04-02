Brock Lesnar Finally Slays Goldberg At WrestleMania To Win Universal Title

Courtesy of WWE/ Twitter

It was one of the most anticipated matches in WWE history: Bill Goldberg versus Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33. The two met again on the biggest night in sports entertainment and the results were shocking, as Brock finally defeated his longtime nemesis!

The entire WWE Universe was on the edge of its seat on April 2, as Brock Lesnar, 39, took on Bill Goldberg, 50, in the middle of the ring of WrestleMania 33. While the WWE Universal championship was on the line, for these two Superstars, this fight was more than just for a title. It was Brock’s last chance to prove that he could beat Bill.

Brock took Goldberg to Suplex City early, nailing three German suplexes. However, Bill responded with a spear – and a second one! As Brock rolled out, Goldberg stalked his prey and speared Brock through the barricade! When they got back into the ring, Bill tried to go for the Jackhammer, but Brock countered it F5 attempt. Yet, Bill turned that into another SPEAR!

When Goldberg finally nailed the Jackhammer, Brock kicked out! Brock took Goldberg to Suplex City and after connecting with the F5, it was over. Brock finally beat Goldberg to become the WWE Universal Champion.

This may be the final chapter in the Brock-Goldberg saga. The two first fought at WrestleMania 20 in 2004, with Bill walking away with a rare victory over “The Beast.” They wouldn’t meet again until 12 years later, all because of a video game.

When Bill Goldberg was announced as a special playable character for WWE 2k17, Brock took some offense, even though he was on the cover of the WWE’s latest game. He taunted Bill, hinting that these two could have a possible rematch in the year 2016. They exchanged insults and threw shade at each other until it was too much to take! Brock’s advocate Paul Heyman, 51, finally threw down the challenge, and Goldberg made his return to the WWE ring to accept.

After a back-and-forth and a heated face-to-face confrontation, these two finally met at the 2016 Survivor Series. The result shocked the world. Brock has easily defeated such foes as John Cena, 39, Randy Orton, 37 and The Undertaker, 52. In fact, it was Brock who broke The Deadman’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania. Yet, in one minute and 26 seconds, Goldberg nailed two spears and a Jackhammer. After that, the ref counted to 3. Goldberg had beaten Brock in less than two minutes.

When the two clashed in the middle of the 2017 Royal Rumble, the results were the same. Goldberg speared Brock and eliminated him! With Brock going 0-2 over Goldberg (0-3, if you count the Rumble Match) it seemed that the former WCW champion had found Brock’s kryptonite. {TK results}

