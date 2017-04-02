Brie Bella Cries ‘Happy Tears’ After John Cena Proposes To Sister Nikki — Sweet Message

Aww now that’s some sisterly love! Brie Bella welcomed John Cena to the family after he got down on one knee and popped the question to identical twin sister Nikki at Wrestlemania 33. You have to see her sweet message!

We’re not crying over here we swear! But we can’t say the same for Nikki Bella‘s 33-year-old twin sister Brie Bella who absolutely gushed over John Cena, 39, after her asked his longtime girlfriend to spend the rest of her life as his wife! Brie tweeted that she was crying “happy tears!!!” after John proposed. “They always felt married to me but to see it…wow!!! Welcome to the family” This is seriously giving us ALL THE FEELS!

Happy tears!!!! They always felt married to me but to see it…wow!!! Welcome to the family @JohnCena — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 3, 2017

There is no doubt that Wrestlemania was an absolutely epic night with non-stop action going down. But the highlight for the crowd at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL, may have been the romantic proposal inside the ring. It all went down immediately after the lovebirds took down Miz and Maryse in a thrilling mixed tag match. John reminded Nikki that he had already proposed once before after her neck surgery saying “I just need you to say yes one more time.” The wrestling icon then got down on his knee, pulled out the gorgeous ring and asked her to marry him. A clearly emotional Nikki said YES and the rest is history!

Of course, the proposal isn’t a shock to HollywoodLifers. In an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife.com, the the WWE legend hinted something special was going to go down on the big night. “I will tell everyone who will listen — Nicole is the most inspiring person I’ve met and that is why I love her,” he said. “You can mention that I’ve headlined with The Rock, and I have been part of a lot of Wrestlemania moments, but this moment tomorrow, to me, is the most important of all because I get to spend it with the person I love and do what I love. So this is the one I will remember.” Awww too cute!

