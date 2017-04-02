‘Big Little Lies’ Didn’t Just Reveal A Death: All The Other Questions The Finale Answered

Yes, we finally found out who was killed on trivia night in the finale of ‘Big Little Lies,’ but what else did we find out? We’re running through everything we learned in the April 2 end to the epic mini series. Warning: spoilers ahead!

Here’s a catch up in case you missed anything on the season finale of Big Little Lies. (You can read our full recap here!) If you haven’t yet watched, this is your final warning!

– Perry is dead. Yes, the death being investigated through the series was that of Perry Wright. After beating Celeste repeatedly, this was the only death that wouldn’t break everyone’s hearts, so it was a good thing ultimately.

– Bonnie was the killer. I bet you didn’t see that coming. Bonnie, Nathan’s wife who was the most level-headed character in the series, pushed Perry down the stairs outside trivia night. That’s why they showed the stairs with the caution tape so many times throughout the series — it was under construction. So, when he was pushed backward, he was speared with a piece of metal. Now the show didn’t explain why she did it — the novel did; she flipped after seeing him hit Celeste because her father abused her mother. However, the men and women all covered for her, telling the police he lost his stepping. Ultimately, the female bond won.

– Perry was Ziggy’s father. The moment that Jane saw Perry, she knew it. It was their first time meeting at trivia night, so Celeste wasn’t only angry at Perry for abusing her more and more, but obviously was in shock. There wasn’t even a conversation — the look in Jane’s eyes, followed by Madeline’s reaction, Perry’s reaction, and Celeste’s reaction, told it all.

– Celeste and Perry‘s son was Amabella’s bully. No surprise here — Ziggy was innocent, and knew all along that Amabella’s bully was actually Max. He had threatened Amabella that he would kill her if she told. While it was traumatic and heartbreaking, it led to some beautiful scenes: Jane telling Celeste, Celeste telling Renata, and Renata finally apologizing whole-heartedly to Jane.

