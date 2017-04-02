Blac Chyna ‘Pissed’ Over Kardashian Name Denial — She Wants ‘To Have The Last Laugh’

FameFlynet

Yikes! Blac Chyna is reportedly fuming because her request to use the Kardashian name trademark in her business dealings has been denied by the court. See how she’s planning on striking back here!

Blac Chyna is reportedly not happy about how things went down in court. The 28 year-old tried to petition the court to use the name Angela Renee Kardashian in her business dealings. Kim Karashian, 36, Khloe Kardashian, 32, and Kourtney Kardashian, 37, allegedly succeeded in blocking her petition. “Blac Chyna is pissed! But not at the Kardashians!” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She’s actually turned her anger from the girls and onto the courts!” the insider said. “She is absolutely floored at the ruling and thinks it’s a joke.” Chyna reportedly is not done with courts and is allegedly intent on finding another way. “She’s consulting with her lawyers now to see if she can appeal or if there is some loop hole,” the insider told us. “She is determined to have the last laugh!” The Kardashian sisters apparently argued in their court filings that Chyna’s name change would create confusion in the marketplace.

In the meantime, Chyna has sparked rumors of a possible reunion with Rob Kardashian, 30. The two recently shared some PDA on Snapchat on Apr. 1 and looked pretty happy together. Are they back together for real or just trying to put on an united front for their four-month-old baby daughter Dream Kardashian? The couple called off their wedding and engagement, but who knows if they’d actually get back together. Chyna won’t be able to use the Kardashian name unless she marries Rob or manages to find a legal loophole like our source suggested.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Blac Chyna should be allowed to use the Kardashian name? Sound off in the comments below!

