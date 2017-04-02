Blac Chyna Is Denied Rights To Use The Kardashian Name — Even If She Marries Rob

REX/Shutterstock

You don’t mess with the powerhouse that is the Kardashian clan. Blac Chyna found that out the hard way when her attempt to take Rob Kardashian’s last name was thwarted by his sisters Kim, Khloe and Kourtney.

Blac Chyna, 28, and Rob Kardashian, 30, may have been teasing fans about the status of their relationship with their little love show on Snapchat on April 1, but no matter what, Chyna will never officially become Mrs. Kardashian. But not for lack of trying.

According to TMZ, Kim Karashian, 36, Khloe Kardashian, 32, and Kourtney Kardashian, 37, were successful in their attempt to block Chyna’s petition to use the name Angela Renee Kardashian in her business dealings. Being denied has gotta hurt Chyna, especially since she was planning on marrying in to the family when she originally filed for the rights to the name.

The Kardashian sisters didn’t want Chyna to be able to profit off their name, even if she did marry Rob, so they filed their own legal document against her petition. Their argument was that the name would create confusion in the marketplace.

Because the mother of two apparently never responded she’s taking the hit and won’t be able to use the name. She can definitely still marry Rob if that’s what they want, but his sisters, along with their mother Kris Jenner, 61, are obviously going to be even less welcoming this time around.

Rob and Chyna’s recent PDA session on Snapchat has us wondering if the formerly engaged couple is considering giving it another go, perhaps for their 4-month-old baby girl Dream Kardashian‘s sake. But while Dream will always get to be a Kardashian, it looks like her mama never will!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Chyna should be allowed to use the Kardashian name? Is it unfair that she can’t even if she marries Rob? Give us all your thoughts below!

