Beyonce Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In Stunning Violet Dress For New Video

Beyonce’s pregnancy is reaching new levels of awesome. The queen posted a psychedelic new Instagram video in which she shows off her big baby bump in a form-fitting violet frock that has fans fawning over her even more than usual.

The fun clip was set to the 1972 track “Pop That Thang” by The Isley Brothers, which is totally hilarious seeing as Beyonce is looking like she is, well, ready to pop! The video was quite unique in that while the singer modeled her dress in different poses, her body was sometimes replaced by the floral background behind her. Crazy, right? Beyonce also posted pics of herself posing with Jay and their daughter Blue Ivy, 5, while wearing the dress.

The floor length frock had a deep v-cut neckline that showed off her cleavage, while the rest of the dress hugged her curves nicely. Beyonce let her beautiful honey-colored locks cascade effortless down past her shoulders. As always, she was completely on point, rocking a few pieces of fine jewelry including dazzling jeweled earrings, a thin gold chain necklace with tiny stones and a large blue gem on her finger.

Many fans are taking the violet hue of her dress as an announcement of the gender of her twins, meaning that the queen is having one boy and one girl. Get it? Mix pink and blue and you get purple! But since we don’t have a caption to confirm or deny this theory we’re gonna have to keep speculating!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Beyonce’s violet dress? Does her baby bump look adorable in the frock? Give us all your thoughts below!

