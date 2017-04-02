ACM Awards Performance Outfits: Miranda Lambert & More Pull A Frock Swap

AP Images

So many stylish songstresses brought their fierce fashion to the stage at the ACM Awards as they swapped their glam red carpet gowns for sexy outfits that were perfect for their performances — and you can see all of their stunning looks right here!

Getting ready for an award show isn’t just about picking out an amazing red carpet look, but these stars all needed to have their performance looks planned to perfection, too — and they did just that as they took the stage at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on April 2 for the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards, ready to slay with their stellar vocals and head-turning outfits.

Carrie Underwood, 34, traded her glitzy, crystal-embellished gown for a long-sleeved silver mini which put her toned legs on full display — she’s one hot mama, and it totally showed thanks to her versatile outfits. Considering Carrie is queen of the frock swap, we totally weren’t surprised when she slipped into something sexy and fun.

Miranda Lambert, 33, also switched up her style when she swapped her plunging gown for a long-sleeved black mini as embellished fringe hung down behind her — and not only did she change her outfit, but she also managed to find time to change her hairstyle, leaving her straight locks behind in favor of undone waves which were perfect for her performance of ‘Tin Man.’

Maren Morris traded her gorgeous green halter gown for a glitzy gown that sparkled as she stepped on stage to accept her award — it was the quintessential disco dress and it looked like she stepped right out of Studio 54. Needless to say, we were obsessed with this look.

While these stars pulled a frock swap, they totally weren’t alone! See who else showed off a slew of looks at the ACM Awards and VOTE for your favorite look.

