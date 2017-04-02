Click to Skip Ad
ACM Awards Winners 2017 — Full List: Maren Morris & More

Sun, April 2, 2017 11:50am EDT by 1 Comment
ACM Awards Winners 2017
Image Courtesy of CBS
The Academy of Country Music has spoken and the winners of the 2017 ACM Awards are in! Check out  a full list of which country stars took home trophies on April 2 right here!

The winners are BOLDED below — and keep refreshing because we’ll be updating the list as the show goes on!

Male Vocalist of the Year
· Jason Aldean
· Dierks Bentley
· Thomas Rhett
· Chris Stapleton
· Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year
· Kelsea Ballerini
· Miranda Lambert
· Maren Morris
· Kacey Musgraves
· Carrie Underwood

Entertainer of the Year
· Jason Aldean
· Luke Bryan
· Florida Georgia Line
· Carrie Underwood
· Keith Urban

Vocal Duo of the Year
· Big & Rich
· Brothers Osborne
· Dan + Shay
· Florida Georgia Line
· Maddie & Tae

Vocal Group of the Year
· Eli Young Band
· Lady Antebellum
· Little Big Town
· Old Dominion
· Rascal Flatts

New Male Vocalist of the Year
· Kane Brown
· Chris Janson
· Chris Lane
· Jon Pardi
· Brett Young

New Female Vocalist of the Year
· Lauren Alaina
· Cam
· Brandy Clark
· Maren Morris

New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year
· A Thousand Horses
· Brothers Osborne
· Dan + Shay
· LOCASH
· Maddie & Tae

Album of the Year
· Black – Dierks Bentley
· Dig Your Roots – Florida Georgia Line
· HERO – Maren Morris
· Ripcord – Keith Urban
· The Weight of These Wings – Miranda Lambert

Single Record of the Year
· Blue Ain’t Your Color – Keith Urban
· H.O.L.Y. – Florida Georgia Line
· Humble And Kind – Tim McGraw
· My Church – Maren Morris
· Vice – Miranda Lambert

Song of the Year
· Blue Ain’t Your Color – Keith Urban
· Die A Happy Man – Thomas Rhett
· Humble And Kind – Tim McGraw
· Kill A Word – Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens
· Tennessee Whiskey – Chris Stapleton
· Vice – Miranda Lambert

Video of the Year
Fire Away – Chris Stapleton
Forever Country – Artists of Then, Now & Forever
Humble And Kind – Tim McGraw
Peter Pan – Kelsea Ballerini
Vice – Miranda Lambert

Vocal Event of the Year
· Different For Girls – Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King
· Forever Country – Artists of Then, Now & Forever
· May We All – Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw
· Setting The World On Fire – Kenny Chesney Featuring P!nk
· Think Of You – Chris Young Featuring Cassadee Pope

 

HollywoodLifers, were you surprised by any of the winners at this year’s ACM Awards?!

