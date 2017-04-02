ACM Awards Winners 2017 — Full List: Maren Morris & More

Image Courtesy of CBS

The Academy of Country Music has spoken and the winners of the 2017 ACM Awards are in! Check out a full list of which country stars took home trophies on April 2 right here!

The winners are BOLDED below — and keep refreshing because we’ll be updating the list as the show goes on!

Male Vocalist of the Year

· Jason Aldean

· Dierks Bentley

· Thomas Rhett

· Chris Stapleton

· Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year

· Kelsea Ballerini

· Miranda Lambert

· Maren Morris

· Kacey Musgraves

· Carrie Underwood

Entertainer of the Year

· Jason Aldean

· Luke Bryan

· Florida Georgia Line

· Carrie Underwood

· Keith Urban

Vocal Duo of the Year

· Big & Rich

· Brothers Osborne

· Dan + Shay

· Florida Georgia Line

· Maddie & Tae

Vocal Group of the Year

· Eli Young Band

· Lady Antebellum

· Little Big Town

· Old Dominion

· Rascal Flatts

New Male Vocalist of the Year

· Kane Brown

· Chris Janson

· Chris Lane

· Jon Pardi

· Brett Young

New Female Vocalist of the Year

· Lauren Alaina

· Cam

· Brandy Clark

· Maren Morris

New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year

· A Thousand Horses

· Brothers Osborne

· Dan + Shay

· LOCASH

· Maddie & Tae

Album of the Year

· Black – Dierks Bentley

· Dig Your Roots – Florida Georgia Line

· HERO – Maren Morris

· Ripcord – Keith Urban

· The Weight of These Wings – Miranda Lambert

Single Record of the Year

· Blue Ain’t Your Color – Keith Urban

· H.O.L.Y. – Florida Georgia Line

· Humble And Kind – Tim McGraw

· My Church – Maren Morris

· Vice – Miranda Lambert

Song of the Year

· Blue Ain’t Your Color – Keith Urban

· Die A Happy Man – Thomas Rhett

· Humble And Kind – Tim McGraw

· Kill A Word – Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens

· Tennessee Whiskey – Chris Stapleton

· Vice – Miranda Lambert

Video of the Year

Fire Away – Chris Stapleton

Forever Country – Artists of Then, Now & Forever

Humble And Kind – Tim McGraw

Peter Pan – Kelsea Ballerini

Vice – Miranda Lambert

Vocal Event of the Year

· Different For Girls – Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King

· Forever Country – Artists of Then, Now & Forever

· May We All – Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw

· Setting The World On Fire – Kenny Chesney Featuring P!nk

· Think Of You – Chris Young Featuring Cassadee Pope

HollywoodLifers, were you surprised by any of the winners at this year’s ACM Awards?!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.