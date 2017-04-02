ACM Awards Red Carpet Photos — Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood & More

AP Images

The biggest night in country is here. The stars aligned on April 2 for the Academy of Country Music Awards, and we have all the looks from the glamorous red carpet. Click through our gallery here.

Two of the first to arrive were Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker and we have to say, she has never looked better in a gold sheer dress with a super high slit, showing off her amazing figure. Carrie Underwood was another we couldn’t stop gawking at, also going with a sheer, gold and embellished gown with a high neck and gorgeous details.

Of course Maren Morris was one look we were looking forward to, and she nailed it wearing a deep green gown with a plunging neckline. She also had the best accessory — her adorable boyfriend, Ryan Hurd — on her arm! She was an early winner of the night, taking home the T-Mobile’s New Female Vocalist of the Year award.

Cam‘s head-to-toe yellow suit was another look we were crazy about. It was super daring and absolutely stunning. She paired it with silver pumps and an orange lip — so daring and so worth the risk. Keith Urban‘s wife Nicole Kidman was also stunning on the carpet in a nude long-sleeved gown with blue, green and red embellishments.

