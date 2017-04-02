ACM Awards Best Dressed 2017 — Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert & More

AP Images

From Carrie Underwood to Miranda Lambert, there was so much glitz and glam at the ACM Awards — and you can see all the fierce fashion right here. Check out who topped our ACMs best dressed list and VOTE for your fave look of the night.

Our favorite country crooners brought the glamour to the red carpet as they descended upon the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the 2017 Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2 where they rocked a slew of glam gowns and fun frocks that totally set the bar at the big show. See who made our ACM Awards best dressed list and let us know who you think deserves the best dressed title.

From Maren Morris to Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert, all of our favorite country gals touched down in Las Vegas for the 52nd annual show, where they turned heads with their statement style choices. It wouldn’t be the ACMs without a few pairs of cowboy boots, big hair, and major sparkle!

Jessie James Decker opted for the latter and she looked like a hot mama as she stepped out in an embellished spaghetti-strap gown that showed off her famous figure — and it served up an ample dose of cleavage. She wore her hair back in a wavy ponytail and we loved the way she kept the focus on the glam frock — and her best accessory was her hubby, Eric Decker. Could these two be any cuter?!

Carrie opted for a form-fitting, crystal-encrusted ensemble that looked amazing on the star, as she polished off her look with a smoky eye and totally smoldered.

While we loved all these looks there were way more on the red carpet, so be sure to see who else made our list and VOTE. Did you have a favorite get-up?

