ACM Awards’ Cutest Couples: Tim McGraw, Faith Hill & More Hit The Carpet

REX/Shutterstock

Country music’s biggest stars gathered in Las Vegas for the ACM Awards on April 2, and the genre’s power couples all looked too cute on the red carpet. Check out Tim McGraw with Faith Hill, Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, and plenty more pairs at the show right here!

Blake Shelton, 40, and Miranda Lambert’s marriage may have come to an end, but there are still plenty of perfect couples in the country music world. Among the first twosomes to walk the carpet at the Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2 was Jessie James Decker and her husband, Eric Decker. The singer, who’s actually serve as red carpet host this year, looked absolutely stunning in a low cut, embellished dress with thigh-high leg slit. Meanwhile, her NFL star hubby was hot as ever in his blue suit and white tie.

Frankie Ballard and his new wife, Christina Murphy, also hit the carpet, showing off their brand new wedding rings for the first time since their secret ceremony last month. And can we talk about Christina’s awesome red jumpsuit adorned with white stars? KILLER. Those two are seriously the cutest.

Also arriving toward the beginning of the night were Clay Walker and Jessica Craig (along with her growing baby bump!), Josh Turner and Jennifer Ford, and Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany.

From Tim McGraw and Faith Hill to the guys from Florida Georgia Line and their stunning wives and Thomas Rhett with his flawless (and pregnant wife!) Lauren Akins, plus, of course, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, there’s plenty more couples where those came from. Click through the gallery above to see all the duos arriving on the red carpet — and try not to get too envious of their adorable romances!

HollywoodLifers, which country couple is your favorite!? Who do you think looked best on the carpet at the show?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.