WrestleMania 33: When Is It & Everything Else You Need To Know About The Event

Courtesy of WWE

Get ready to rumble as WrestleMania 33 is finally here! We’ve got all the details about the big event, including which monster matches will be going down that you don’t want to miss.

It’s the night that wrestling fans everywhere have been waiting for as WrestleMania 33 is going down Apr. 2 from Orlando and you don’t want to miss a second. The main throw-down action begins at 7pm EST with a pre-show kicking things off at 5pm EST for the six hour pay-per-view spectacle. Stars from Raw and SmackDown will be doing battle along with some WWE legends. We’ve got the line up of all the epic matches to be on the lookout for.

All eyes will be on he Brock Lesnar versus Goldberg in the Universal Championship, and everything has been leading up to the 50-year-old finally losing his belt to the 39-year-old former mixed martial artist. Goldberg is entering the event as the Raw champion and we know he wants to keep that status, but the build-up for Brock to win it as been so great. This will be the final match of the night and we can’t wait to watch it!

The WWE Championship pits Smackdown stars Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton, 36, as the 29-year-old defending champ hopes to retain the title that he earned during the Royal Rumble. Randy has had the belt plenty of times and it would make for a horrible storyline to have Bray lose his top status so soon. It will surely be an exciting match either way.

The United States Championship has Chris Jericho versus Kevin Owens and we can’t wait to see if the 46-year-old is able to defend his title against the 32-year-old bearded Canuck who is looking to rise to a bigger stage on Raw. Meanwhile, Dean Ambrose, 31, will be squaring off against Baron Corbin, 32, in the Intercontinental Championship.

For some really good fun that should help advance some storylines, The Undertaker, 52, will be battling it out against Roman Reigns, 31. Triple H, 47, and Seth Rollins, 30, will also be going at it in a non-sanctioned Raw match that should be quite a thrill to watch.

John Cena and Nikki Bella will be going up against The Miz, 36, and wife Maryse, 34 in a coed match that should lead to some truly epic drama. John, 39, and The Miz have been taking so many personal swipes against each other in promos for the event that they’re going to finally take their rage out in the ring. Everyone’s waiting to see if John drops to one knee and proposes to Nikki.33. if they win. Over on the women’s side, the Raw Women’s Championship Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match will feature Bayley, 27, defending her belt against Charlotte, 30, Sasha Banks, 25, and Nia Jax, 32. Whew! This is going to be SUCH an incredible night!

HollywoodLifers, which match are you looking forward to the most at WrestleMania?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.