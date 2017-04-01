North Carolina Vs. Oregon Live Stream: Watch The NCAA Final Four Game Online

REX/Shutterstock

In a crazy March Madness, only North Carolina is heading into the Final Four as a familiar team. They’ll be taking on the Oregon Ducks for the right to fight for the NCAA Championship. We’ve got your live stream for when the game tips off at 8:49pm EST Apr. 1.

Getting to the Final Four is just another day at the office for the North Carolina Tar Heels, as the number one seed in the South powered through all of their opponents for a chance at redemption in the National Championship game. This is their 20th appearance compared to the Oregon Ducks, who haven’t made it this far in the tournament in 78 years! While UNC is favored, March Madness this year has been all about big upsets so you won’t want to miss this game. Scroll down for the live stream details.

The Tar Heels have had some close calls in this tournament, especially in their narrow win over the number two seed Kentucky Wildcats, 75-73, in the Elite Eight. Now they’re just one victory away from getting their chance at yet another National Championship after their heartbreaking loss in 2016. They made it to the finals only to lose at the buzzer thanks to Villanova’s Kris Jenkins hitting a three-pointer for the ages. That memory has been in their minds ever since and now they just need to dispatch the Oregon Ducks for a second chance at finals glory.

Oregon narrowly escaped the Sweet 16 against number seven Michigan with a one point 69-68 victory, but they came on strong as they dispatched heavily favored number one seed Kansas, 74-60, in the Elite Eight. “This is a bigger stage,” Ducks head coach Dana Altman said ahead of the Final Four game. “Our guys are aware of that.”

The Ducks made it to the Elite Eight in 2016 and would love to take home their first NCAA Championship title in 78 years. Their 1939 Championship banner that hangs inside Eugene’s Matthew Knight Arena really wants a friend. “We never been there, but we’re not done yet,” star Tyler Dorsey said of the National Championship game. “We want to put the banner up. There is only one banner at Oregon.” Good luck to both teams, as the victor will take on the winner of the Gonzaga versus South Carolina game that precedes theirs.

HollywoodLifers, who are you rooting for in this game, North Carolina or Oregon?

