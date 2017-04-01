Liverpool Vs. Everton Live Stream: Watch The Merseyside Derby Online

Rex/Shutterstock

Get ready, Premier League fans, because it’s time for the Merseyside Derby! Liverpool’s two teams clash when Everton heads to Anfield on April 1 to meet the Reds on their home turf. The game is set for 7:30 AM ET so don’t miss it!

It’s always good when cross-town rival teams meet face-to-face on the pitch. Manchester City versus Manchester United. Arsenal facing off against Chelsea. Those rivalries pale in comparison to the bad blood between Liverpool and Everton. The next installment in the longest top-level derby in English football will take place on April 1, as the Reds look to notch another win over the Blues. Don’t miss a second when these two teams hit the field.

Though it used to be known as the “Friendly Derby” where opposing fans got along quite well with each other, this match has become the Premier League derby with the most red cards. There have been 21 red cards handed out in the Merseyside derby since 1992, according to The Guardian. The worst offender happened in Sept. 1999, with three red cards being handed out in a single match.

With Chelsea pretty much running away with the Premier League, this might the closest thing that either team gets to a championship match. After all, if you can’t take home some silverware, why not stun your hometown rival? Liverpool has the decisive lead in the series, winning 90 of the 227 meetings. Everton has only managed to beat the Reds 66 times, with the two teams playing to a draw 71 times.

If Liverpool manages a draw or a win, they’ll equal their best run (13 games) without losing to Everton, according to the BBC. Seems that there’s something at risk in this match, after all. However, Jurgen Klopp, 49, will have to do it without Adam Lallana, 28. He’s sitting this game out due to a thigh problem while playing for the English national team. Thankfully, Daniel Sturridge, 27, is expected to make his return to Liverpool following a prolonged absence due to sickness and injury.

Who do you want to win this Merseyside derby, HollywoodLifers? Do you think the Reds or Blues will score the win?

