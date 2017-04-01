Gonzaga Vs. South Carolina Live Stream: Watch The NCAA Final Four Game Here

REX/Shutterstock

So exciting! Gonzaga and South Carolina are each making their very first Final Four appearances, and both teams will be battling hard for a chance to play for the NCAA National Championship. We’ve got your way to watch the epic game via live stream on Apr. 1 at 6:09pm EST.

What a ride! Gonzaga has reached their dream of making the Final Four at last, proving that their number one seed in the West division was well deserved. They’re up against dark horse South Carolina, who has never advanced this far in the NCAA tournament either. For whoever wins, they will be one game away from their first National Championship so the nerves and the energy will be high for both teams. Scroll down for all the live stream details.

After 19 trips to the NCAA tournament, the Zags finally have made good on all of their promise under head coach Mark Few‘s 18 years of leadership. He was just named AP Coach of the Year on Mar. 29 and what a season he’s had with the team. Not only have they made it farther than ever before in March Madness, they’ve only lost one game all season on their road to the Final Four. “Every player that ever made the sacrifices to put that brick on that foundation,” he said upon receiving the honor said. “It’s a unique house. We’re not from the traditional blueblood deal. We’ve worked hard to get to this point.

Prior to 2017, the South Carolina Gamecocks hadn’t won an NCAA Tournament game in 44 years and they’ve become the Cinderella team of the tourney, knocking off so many big teams. In the second round of March Madness they destroyed brackets everywhere by toppling number two seed Duke. Their next victim up was number three Baylor, who they held to just to 50 points. Their march to the Final Four came with yet another upset, taking out number four Florida in the Elite Eight, where they forced 16 Gator turnovers.

South Carolina has proved they’re more than worthy of playing for the national championship and head coach Frank Martin is sure his team can go all the way. “I know I can coach. I know my team can play. I know we can win it all.” he told reporters after their big win against Florida. Gotta love that confidence!

HollywoodLifers, who are you rooting for in this Final Four game, Gonzaga or South Carolina?

