Chelsea Vs. Crystal Palace Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Online

At this point, can anyone stop Chelsea from taking the Premier League championship? The Pensioners take on Crystal Palace on April 1, so don’t miss a single exciting second when the game kicks off at 10:00 AM ET.

As they enter Week 30 of the 2016-17 Premier League, Chelsea remains firmly in control of the table. With second place Tottenham ten points behind, it seems there’s nothing that could derail the Pensioners from claiming the title. As for Crystal Palace, the Eagles are hoping to avoid relegation. They’re in a dangerous 16 th place, and if they suffer a devastating loss in this match, they might wind up going down to the EFL Championship.

The last time these two squads met, Chelsea walked away with a 1-0 victory. Many expect similar results, as Eden Hazard, 26, will return to Chelsea after sitting out the last game due to a calf injury. His fellow Belgian player, Thibaut Courtois, 24, is expected to be healthy for this match, according to the BBC. However, Diego Costa and Victor Moses are questionable. On the opposite side, Patrick van Anaholt will be riding the bench with an ankle injury, adding to Crystal Palace’s woes.

“I remember very well the last game against Crystal Palace. We deserved to win but we also suffered,” said Antonio Conte, 47, Chelsea’s manager. Though his team is the favorites to secure their 17th win in 18th matches, he’s not taking this challenge lightly. “They have a lot of great players – [Christian] Benteke is a top player, the same with [Wilfried] Zaha. [Andros] Townsend is another player I like a lot, [Yohan] Cabaye, [Jason] Puncheon, a lot of great players”

Crystal Palace will need those players to help them stay in the Premier League. They’re only eight points ahead of last-place Sunderland. The Eagles are sandwiched between Leicester City (30 points) and Swansea City (27 points) With fewer and fewer games left to play, a loss could shatter Crystal Palace’s hopes of staying in the top flight of British soccer.

