UConn Upset By Mississippi State: 111 Game NCAA Winning Streak Comes To An End

REX/Shutterstock

The unthinkable has happened! The UConn Huskies lost in an upset to Mississippi State in the women’s NCAA Final Four game Mar. 31. We’ve got the details on how their record 111 winning streak came to a heartbreaking end.

It had to happen one day for the UConn Huskies, that would be a losing game and it went down against scrappy Mississippi State on Mar. 31 in the women’s 2017 Final Four. Morgan William put up a last second buzzer shot that put the Bulldogs ahead 66-64 in OT and earned the team a trip to the national championship game Apr. 2. The Huskies are the FOUR TIME defending NCAA champs, and it looked their fifth title was pretty much a given. Nope, because Mississippi state just ended their massive 111 game winning streak, the most of any college team in any sport.

This was sweet revenge for the Bulldogs, who lost to UConn in the 2016 Sweet 16 by 60 points. That is not a typo, 6-0 points! That loss has been on their mind all season and they finally got their ultimate redemption by knocking off the top team in women’s NCAA basketball.

The Bulldogs had such an amazing run in the tourney, giving Baylor a massive upset during the Elite Eight. Morgan was the hero in that game as well, and had a night for the ages with 41 points and 7 assists with no turnovers in a 94-85 overtime win. To cap off a Final Four win with a last second buzzer shot against the best team in women’s basketball means her name will never be forgotten in one of the most incredible upsets in college sports history. Our minds are truly blown at Mississippi State’s incredible accomplishment.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that UConn finally lost? Do you think Mississippi State will go all the way and win the NCAA Championship?

