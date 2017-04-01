Courtesy of Instagram

A hot, buff bod isn’t the only change for newly-single Tarek El Moussa! The ‘Flip or Flop’ star also debuted a brand new haircut on March 31, and joked that it’s all part of his ‘midlife crisis’ post-divorce. Watch out, Christina!

Tarek El Moussa, 35, is becoming a completely new man after his split from Christina El Moussa, 33. Just one day after he debuted his fit figure in a sexy photo shoot, Tarek revealed he’s also changed his hairstyle by spiking his hair up a bit, a change from the flat look we’re used to seeing.

“OH NO!! New #clothing.. New #hairstyle.. #No more sandals!! Half #naked pics!!! Is this a mid life crisis??” he joked, alongside a photo of his new ‘do. “my sister hooked up the new #hollyweird hair style. looking pretty fly for an #old guy!!”

It’s been quite a back and forth between Tarek and Christina over the last week. First, she flaunted her fabulous body in a bikini on Instagram, then turned heads in a glamorous gown, which is a much different look from the casual and comfortable style we usually see her rocking. Tarek couldn’t let his ex get all the attention, though, so he finally posted his sexy shirtless pic on March 30, revealing that he’d previously been “too embarrassed” to share them with his fans.

As HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY reported, Tarek posted the shirtless photo to “get a little revenge” on Christina. The two have remained amicable since their split, even continuing to film their show Flip or Flop together, but behind the scenes, things reportedly aren’t going as great as they’ve let on.

A major source of tension? Christina’s dating life. She’s most recently been linked to hockey player Nate Thompson, although her rep told HollywoodLife.com the two are “just friends.” Before that, she briefly dated Gary Anderson. Don’t forget, though — Tarek and Christina have two kids together, and it’s been reported that the 35-year-old is worried about Christina bringing her men around the children. Cue the drama…

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Tarek’s new haircut?

