Brooklyn Beckham Slammed By Rumored Ex Tallia Storm: ‘He’s An Airhead’

Cover your ears, Victoria and David Beckham! The A-list couple’s son, Brooklyn Beckham, is being publicly dragged by Tallia Storm, an up-and-coming singer who claims she dated him in 2014. You won’t believe what she has to say!

“[Brooklyn Beckham] was my first love and we were very serious,” Tallia Storm, 18, tells Daily Mail. “[His mom] Victoria was so good to me and introduced me to Eva Longoria. But Brooklyn messed me about and then cut me off. He’s an airhead.”

There were rumors of a romance between Brooklyn and Tallia in 2014, when they were photographed hanging out together on multiple occasions, but the relationship was never confirmed. However, there’s an obvious connection between the two: She’s Elton John’s protege, and Brooklyn is Elton’s godson. Obviously, Brooklyn has moved on in a big way since then, but it seems Tallia is still torn over the split — she’s even hinted that her upcoming song is about the 18-year-old.

“This song is about being the ever dramatic teen that I am, and about my experience about two years ago,” she recently told Red Carpet News, referencing the track “Still In Love.” “Just about when you’re in love with somebody and they move on, and you know, they kind of cheat on you.”

As for Brooklyn’s love life these days, he’s been confusing us a bit! The teenager was caught cozying up to ex Sonia Ammar at Ariana Grande’s concert on March 31, but he also recently posted a throwback photo of on-off love, Chloe Moretz, 19, that had fans buzzing about the pair possibly getting back together. Meanwhile, he’s also been busy working on his debut photography book, which is due out in May, so life has certainly been busy for the rising star!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Tallia slamming Brooklyn? Do you think he’s really like she says?!

