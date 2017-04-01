Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe: ‘Outlander’ Fans Freak Over Stars’ New Selfie

Courtesy of Instagram

Fans of ‘Outlander’ were absolutely ecstatic to see stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe hanging out off-set — Twitter totally erupted when the actors posed for an adorable selfie together on April 1!

Sam Heughan, 36, and Caitriona Balfe, 37, took a break from filming Outlander for some fun on April 1! The co-stars attended a rugby game together, and Sam shared the cutest selfie ever of them, smiling from ear to ear in the crowd, on Twitter.

Sam and Caitriona play a couple on the hit Starz show, and avid fans have been dying for them to take their romance off-screen ever since the show began in season 1. So, naturally, Sam’s Twitter mentions began flooding with shippers totally thrilled about the photograph and begging for more. “omg you’re so cute Sam and Caitriona!!!!!” one excited fan wrote, with another adding, “thank you for sharing this and killing us all.” Check out some more reactions here:

@SamHeughan @THESTORMERS @iamSivN @caitrionambalfe You are so perfect 😍 No wonder we are so in love with your Claire and Jaime ☺️☺️ Thank you for the picture! — Outlander Spanish™ (@OutlanderSpain) April 1, 2017

@SamHeughan @caitrionambalfe South Africa certainly agrees with you and Cait! Happy to see the two of you looking so relaxed. #BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/a90Ra1SnPo — Marcy Roberts🐶🐱 (@mommydog67) April 1, 2017

@SamHeughan @caitrionambalfe OMG you two look so cute!!! Love this pic so much. Glad you had fun! SA is simply the best. Stay forever! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hNZDsNwClG — Jill 🍋 (@jill_millander) April 1, 2017

Okay, Sam and Caitriona shippers, don’t get too excited — this was definitely just a platonic thing. Remember, Sam and his girlfriend, Mackenzie Mauzy, just went public with their relationship on Feb. 24 at a pre-Oscars event. Although fans are desperate for Claire and Jamie to be together IRL, Sam has happily been dating Mackenzie for quite some time now — they were actually first linked in Nov. 2016.

As far as we know, Caitriona is single, but her romance with Sam is strictly for on-camera purposes. Sure, they have incredible chemistry and their Outlander relationship is VERY convincing, but Sam is obviously very happy with Mackenzie behind the scenes. For now, we’ll have to keep shipping Claire and Jamie, and just hope that Sam or Caitriona continue to bless us with more selfies like these!

HollywoodLifers, were you excited to see Sam and Caitriona’s selfie?! Do you wish they were a real couple?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.