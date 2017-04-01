Rasheeda Rocks Long Blonde Hair Amid Kirk Frost’s Cheating Scandal — Hot New Pics

Courtesy of Instagram

Just because you’re going through some drama doesn’t mean you can’t look your best. ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Rasheeda Buckner-Frost has revealed the amazing new hairdo she got amid the allegations that her hubby Kirk Frost had a baby with his side chick!

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Rasheeda Buckner-Frost, 34, has been working really hard to sort things out with her husband Kirk Frost, 47, amid the claims that he fathered a son with his side chick Jasmine Washington, 27. But sometimes you need to step away from a stressful scandal, find a way to rejuvenate yourself, then approach it with a new perspective. It seems like that’s exactly what Rasheeda has done, as she just revealed a brand new hairdo! Her flawless look is long and blonde and we hope it definitely brings more fun her way!

The reality star and her family have been dealing with so much recently that we know a hairdo alone can’t fix things, but it can definitely act as a little pick me up. Fans of the show have been nothing but supportive throughout this entire ordeal, as they watched Kirk shockingly admit to Rasheeda that he had “messed up” by cheating with Jasmine, but only after first claiming that he didn’t know her!

What’s more is that we still don’t know if Kirk is the father of Jasmine’s baby, since he reportedly has yet to take a paternity test. But Rasheeda really seems to be determined to stick with her husband of 17 years, as they were recently spotted out and about smiling together.

A source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that they would be “very surprised” if the mother of two did leave her husband. “She lives for her kids and does not want to break up her family,” our source said. “Even if this baby really is his, I can’t see her leaving, at least not for good.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Rasheeda’s new look? Give us all your thoughts below!

