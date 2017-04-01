Courtesy of Instagram

Pink has been incredibly open about her weight loss since giving birth to baby No. 2, but this admission might be her most real yet. Ladies, get ready to feel empowered by the singer’s important message!

She’s only 5’3″, but Pink isn’t afraid to admit that she still weighs 160 lbs. after giving birth to her son, Jameson Moon Hart, in December. The hot mama is working hard to get her body back and shared a photo of herself in the gym on April 1, but she’s not concerned at all about the number on the scale.

“Would you believe I’m 160 pounds and 5’3″?” she captioned the shot. “By ‘regular standards’ that makes me obese. I know I’m not at my goal or anywhere near it after Baby 2 but dammit I don’t feel obese. The only thing I’m feeling is myself. Stay off that scale ladies!” Slay, Pink, SLAY!

At the beginning of February, Pink actually admitted that she hadn’t lost any weight in the six weeks after Jameson’s birth. However, she pointed out that she’d been busy caring for a newborn during that time, and had absolutely no regrets about not rushing back to the gym. “I’m normal!” she gushed ahead of her first day back at the gym. Seriously, this is such an important message to women everywhere: After spending nine months carrying around another human, there’s no need to rush into shedding the pounds.

Pink and her husband, Carey Hart, welcomed their first child, daughter Willow, in June 2011, and just when we thought the adorable little girl might be an only child, she announced she was several months along with the pair’s second baby in Nov. 2016. Jameson was born the very next month.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Pink being so open about her post-baby weight loss? What do you think of her revealing how much she weighs?

