Are Naya Rivera and David Spade Hollywood’s newest celebrity couple? The two are spotted together in Hawaii on Mar. 31 amid reports they have been seeing each other. Get all the details about their alleged romance here!

Is Naya Rivera dating David Spade? The 30 year-old former Glee actress was spotted with the 52 year-old comedian in a pool in Hawaii on Friday, Mar. 31. The two have reportedly been seeing each other for a few weeks, a source told E! Online. The couple allegedly wanted to keep their relationship quiet until they were seen at the Halekulani Hotel in Waikiki. Our sources reported that Naya and David were just working on a movie together so only time will tell if their poolside PDA was for real.

Naya and David were awful close to each other in the pool and she seemed to be giggling and whispering in his ear. Adam Sandler and Rob Schneider were reportedly also hanging out by the pool with their families, according to ET. The comedians made a stop in Maui on their Here Comes The Funny Tour. “The pair went for a short swim, hugged and had lots of body contact in the pool,” an eyewitness said. “They kept to one side of the pool where there was the most covering from prying eyes. Outside of the pool, they sat on lounge chairs and talked animatedly. They spent about an hour poolside together.”

Off to Maui. Show tomro night. Then back to reality A post shared by David Spade (@davidspade) on Mar 30, 2017 at 2:50pm PDT

“They were definitely out and about together,” a source insisted after seeing Naya and David out to eat a restaurant called Duke’s. “They looked pretty comfortable together,” the eyewitness said and thought they seemed “very happy” together. Naya has only just divorced from her husband of two years Ryan Dorsey, 33. Is this all for a movie or could we be looking at the start of another Hollywood love story?

