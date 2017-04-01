Michael Neuvirth: Flyers Goalie Collapses On Ice During Game — Scary Video

Courtesy of Twitter

The play was at the other end of the ice when Philadelphia Flyers’ goalie, Michael Neuvirth, suddenly collapsed in the net during the team’s April 1 game. Watch the terrifying video and get the latest on his condition right here.

Luckily, Michael Neuvirth is doing okay after he collapsed on the ice during the Philadelphia Flyers/New Jersey Devils game on April 1. The puck was nowhere near Michael, who was in goal for the Flyers, when he suddenly passed out in the crease. Video from the scene shows the 29-year-old falling backward, sprawling out on his back without movement for several moments.

A face-off was actually happening at the opposite end of the ice when Michael passed out, but a nearby ref saw what happened and immediately rushed over to assess the situation. Coaches and trainers from the bench also leaped onto the ice to make sure Michael was okay, and he was alert within a few moments.

Prayers are with goalie Michal Neuvirth after he collapsed on the ice tonight. pic.twitter.com/clpMNrUbSe — Hockey Central (@HockeyCentraI) April 2, 2017

Although he was “awake and alert”, Michael was still carried off on a stretcher for further evaluation at Pennsylvania Hospital. He stopped six shots prior to the collapse, and there didn’t appear to be any unusual contact during the 7 and a half minutes he was in the game, so for now, there’s no explanation regarding what could have caused this scary incident.

Michael is actually the backup goalie for the Flyers, and was filling in for starter, Steve Mason, who is sick. After the 29-year-old was carted off the ice, emergency backup Anthony Stolarz, called in from the Flyers’ AHL team earlier in the day, was put in net.

“[Michael] wasn’t feeling that well in the locker room and we were worried about him,” Colin McDonald admitted to a reporter at the first intermission. Hopefully, this was just a case of Michael coming down with something, with nothing more serious going on.

