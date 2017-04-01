Malia Obama: Why Her Parents Are ‘Worried About Her’ Living In NYC ‘All Alone’

SplashNews

Malia Obama has been working and partying her way around Manhattan. But are her parents cool with their daughter’s living situation? HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are actually ‘worried’ about her.

“Malia [Obama]‘s parents totally trust her and know she has a good head on her shoulders, but it’s still hard for them to let go,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY of how former President Barack Obama, 55, and former first lady Michelle Obama, 53, feel about their 18-year-old daughter living in New York City by herself while she interns for Weinstein Co.

“They understand that she’s spreading her wings, that she’s bound to make some mistakes and they’re okay with that. But as much as they trust her they can’t help but worry about her. She’s living in the big city all alone and in their eyes she’s still a kid,” the insider continued.

We think it’s absolutely adorable that Barack and Michelle care so much about their first born’s wellbeing, even though she’s all grown-up now. Of course we never expected otherwise, as they have always proven to be very involved in their daughters’ lives! “Malia and her parents are still super close, and she’s really sweet with them,” the source continued. “She calls them pretty much every night to check in, she’s very respectful.” That is definitely the mark of a well-raised kid!

Malia is currently enjoying both interning and partying with her friends in New York City while she finishes up her gap year before starting her freshman year at Harvard University in the fall. “Her mom and dad totally supported her decision to take this year off, but they also told her that they’re looking forward to her going to Harvard in the fall,” the insider said. “They won’t worry as much.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Malia is grown-up enough to handle living in NYC all by herself? Do you think it’s sweet for her parents to still worry about her? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.