Kylie Jenner’s Sisters All On Hunt To Find Her Rebound Boyfriend After Tyga Separation

Kylie Jenner and Tyga are rumored to have split, but her sisters won’t let that get her down. The Kardashians have reportedly rallied around her and have plans to get her back out there that you just have to see!

Kylie Jenner, 19, and Tyga have reportedly been on the rocks for weeks. The 27 year-old rapper has allegedly even moved into his own place away from Kylie. Now her sisters have rallied around her and apparently want to get her back out into the dating game. “Kylie’s sisters have agreed that the best way for her to move on from Tyga for good is to start dating again,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“They have all agreed to find her the perfect rebound!” the insider said. While Khloe Kardashian, 32, and Kim, 36, have both reportedly pledged to help Kylie find someone to move with, the sisters differ in opinion on just who that should be. “Khloe is insisting that none of these potential boyfriends include rappers,” the source said, “but Kim vetoed that decision because she says she found a pretty good one!” Khloe might have wanted to keep Kylie away from rappers since she would be trying to move on from Tyga. Kim cannot obviously reject every rapper, since she’s married to Kanye West, 40.

In any case, Kylie has allegedly been struggling with Tyga. “Kylie is sad as she and Tyga are living separate lives. Lately she has been spending more time with friends and less time with Tyga as things really are cooling off between them,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com. “Kylie is finding comfort in her friends as she deals with her relationship issues.”

