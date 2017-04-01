Courtesy of Instagram

Ariel Winter gave Kylie Jenner a run for her money when the ‘Modern Family’ star posted a belfie on Instagram on Mar. 31. We’ve gathered up some the ladies’ sexiest pictures to decide who’s the belfie queen!

Ariel Winter has definitely taken a page from Kylie Jenner’s book. Both ladies are 19 year-old and have already mastered the art of the butt selfie aka the belfie. Which of their Instagrams is positively burning up though from their sexy photos? Take our poll to decide for yourself!

Ariel showcased her rear-end in a stunning Instagram on Mar. 31. The Modern Family star wore a white bodysuit that featured her butt. She held a denim jacket casually in her hand as she faced a blue wall in heels. Talk about sex appeal! Kylie flaunted her butt in a pool belfie. She wore a black thong bikini and knelt in the shallow end of pool.

Ariel posted her own bikini belfie for Valentine’s Day. She shared a photo of herself with her legs wrapped around her boyfriend Levi Meaden, 29. She shared even more belfies with on vacation. Ariel wore a black one piece bathing suit. She sat kneeling on the front of a boat out on some gorgeous blue water. Obviously not to be outdone, Kylie has shared her one black one piece bathing suit pics. She posted one in a bathing suit that had a see-through mesh middle across her torso and back. She posed with a friend near the edge of a pool. Now you have to decide who is the ultimate belfie queen! Does Kylie reign supreme or has Ariel usurped her with some sexy booty photos of her own?

HollywoodLifers, who’s the belfie queen in your book? Sound off in the comments and in our poll!

