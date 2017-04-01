Kim Kardashian Brings North West Backstage To Meet Ariana Grande — Girls Night Pics

Courtesy of Instagram

Kim Kardashian took her daughter North West for the cutest girls’ night out on Mar. 31 to an Ariana Grande concert! Get all the details on their adorable backstage meet-up with Ari here!

Kim Kardashian treated her 3 year-old daughter North West to a fun night out with Ariana Grande. The 36 year-old mother took North to Ariana’s Los Angeles show at The Forum on Friday, Mar. 31. The mother-daughter duo even got to hangout with Ari backstage before her show where they took a couple of cute Snapchats together.

North posed with her mom as they took some pics with the flower crown filter before North got a chance to snuggle in Ariana’s lap for some more photos. She looked positively precious with her hair done up in two little buns on the top of her head. They posed together with the bunny filter, which North was obviously super into. North proved herself to be a true Ariana fan and even wore Ari’s trademark little kitten ears while watching the concert with Kim.

Kim rocked a burgundy jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and nude sandals. The whole outfit really showed off Kim’s newly cut lob hairstyle. North looked super sweet in orange spaghetti strap dress with a white t-shirt underneath and white Converse sneakers. Such a stylish three-year old! It was so sweet of Kim to take North out for a night just the two of them. Kim has said that she and her one-year son Saint West don’t always get along so well. “She is really amazing at pushing him and crying when I hold him though,” Kim joked when she posted a “rare” photo of the siblings actually getting along in Jan. North has been obsessed with the crazy filters on Snapchat and she’s constantly on Kim’s story.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kim’s night out with North? Sound off in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.