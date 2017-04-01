John Cena Gushes Over Nikki Bella Ahead Of WrestleMania: ‘She Inspires Me’

REX/Shutterstock

No one is more excited about John Cena and Nikki Bella’s tag team WrestleMania match than him! He even gushed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about why he’s so stoked to get in the ring with the love of his life on April 2, and it totally has us swooning.

It’ll be a battle of the power couples at WrestleMania 33, when John Cena and Nikki Bella take the ring against The Miz and Maryse on April 2. Ahead of the big match, we caught up with John to get the scoop on what he’s most excited about when it comes to working with his longtime ladylove.

“I will tell everyone who will listen — Nicole is the most inspiring person I’ve met and that is why I love her,” the WWE superstar told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “You can mention that I’ve headlined with The Rock, and I have been part of a lot of WresleMania moments, but this moment tomorrow, to me, is the most important of all because I get to spend it with the person I love and do what I love. So this is the one I will remember. Everyone always asks me what is my favorite match and the answer is always the same — the next one. But when you ask me that after Sunday, my answer will be: The second I was in a WrestleMania ring alongside Nicole and kicking some butt!”

John and Nikki have been together since 2012, and at the start of their relationship, he was adamant that he wasn’t interested in getting married again or having kids. However, we’ve seen him come around on the marriage front, and when we asked him about the possibility of a proposal at WrestleMania, he laughed and moved onto the next question. Hmm…do you guys smell something coming?!

Regardless of if John gets down on one knee or not, his love for Nikki is clear as day. “She drives me,” he gushed. “She inspires me and we learn from each other every day. It is amazing, all the stuff you don’t see that happens. On top of that, I am head over heels for her and she loves this business just as much as I do. So for both of us to be in there, it is special — it really is! It really is.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think John and Nikki will win their tag team match at Wrestlemania?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.