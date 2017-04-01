Harry Styles Chosen Over ‘Thousands’ Of Men For ‘Dunkirk’ Role: He Has ‘It,’ Director Says

If you think Harry Styles only got cast in ‘Dunkirk’ because of his status as a 1D heartthrob, think again. The film’s director, Christopher Nolan, dished all about casting the singer, and revealed he most certainly earned his role.

Harry Styles, 23, had to work hard for his role in Dunkirk just like anybody else! “When we put the cast together, we had some established names: Kenneth Branagh, Mark Rylance, Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy,” director Christopher Nolan told the LA Times. “But for the guys on the beach, we really wanted young unknowns. [Harry’s] not that unknown, but he’d never done anything as an actor before, so he auditioned. I auditioned literally thousands of young men with different combinations of young men, and he had it.”

The 23-year-old doesn’t have a huge role in the World War II film, but he was briefly featured in the trailer. Although we don’t see much of him in the sneak peek, he does appear to be fighting for his life while slowly drowning underwater in the quick glimpse we do get. Say it ain’t so!

It certainly seems like Harry has picked up on the whole acting thing every quickly, though, as his co-star, Cillian, also recently gushed about how impressed he was by the singer’s performance. “Harry Styles is great,” he told Radio Times. “I had very few scenes with Harry, but we got to hang out, and I’ve got to say, he’s a great kid. And really, really funny.”

Dunkirk hits theaters this summer, but before he begins promotion for the movie, Harry has another big project coming out: His first solo single! The track, “Sign Of The Times,” drops on April 7, and already, Harry is scheduled to perform on Saturday Night Live April 15. 2017 is TOTALLY going to be his year!

