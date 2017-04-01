Gavin Rossdale Packs On PDA With Sophia Thomalla — Moving On From Gwen Stefani?

REX/Shutterstock

Ooh la la! Gavin Rossdale seems to have a thing for blonde bombshells, since he was spotted kissing model Sophia Thomalla this week. The rocker has been single for over a year, but does this steamy smooch mean he’s moving on from Gwen Stefani?!

Is love in the air? Gavin Rossdale, 51, enjoyed an intimate smooch with Sophia Thomalla, 27, this week, immediately igniting romance rumors! The stunning German model has reportedly been spending a lot of time with Gavin, and their chemistry appeared to be off the charts during their date night. Cuddling close during their stroll in London, England, the two were all smiles. This is the first time Gavin has been rumored to be in a blossoming relationship since his highly publicized divorce with Gwen Stefani, 47, in Aug. 2015. SEE THE STEAMY PDA PICS.

Frau T. ist heute bei "3nach9" zu Gast. Ab 22 Uhr im RB! 💋 Wer will, kann ja mal reinschauen! A post shared by S O P H I A T H O M A L L A (@sophiathomalla) on Mar 31, 2017 at 9:04am PDT

There’s a 24 year gap between Sophia and Gavin, and she’s younger than his daughter, Daisy Lowe, by one year. Sophia may be a familiar face to some, as she’s appeared on Germany’s version of Dancing With The Stars, Let’s Dance, and served as a judge on Dance, Dance, Dance. “It’s very early days, but Gavin is really taken by Sophia,” a source tells The Sun. “They met on the touring scene. They’re having fun and the relationship has the potential to turn serious if that continues.” This could be a new adventure for both, since she’s also been married before.

Sophia previously tied the knot with rocker Andy LaPlegua from Norwegian band Icon of Coil. Prior to that, she had a five-year relationship with Till Lindemann, best known for being in the German hard rock band Rammstein. It seems her counterpart Gavin could be ready for a fresh start, since he recently discussed his love life. The rocker revealed, “Any relationship is so much about a degree of compromise so my boys ask me more than I think about it, when am I going to get a girlfriend? It’s the kind of thing that when you’re not looking is when cupid strikes.”

Meanwhile, Gwen’s relationship with Blake Shelton, 40, continues to heat up! As we previously reported, “Gwen and Blake really want to settle down in Oklahoma and eventually make it their main residence,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She calls it a slice of Heaven and if the two of them ever do decide to get married, it will be in Oklahoma.” Too cute!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Gavin has met his new match? Tell us!

